Death of 10-year-old linked to COVID-19

A 10-year-old boy with underlying health conditions died at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Saturday night with COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center.

The boy is the youngest COVID-19-related fatality on Guam.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 3 and was placed in home isolation, said governor's press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin. It is unclear when he was admitted to the hospital.

"As your governor, I have made difficult announcements with each life we lose to COVID-19. With the passing of this 10-year-old boy, this is the hardest one I have had to make," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

"This is news no parent ever wants to receive. He was just a child, with a full life ahead of him. There is no pain deeper than losing a child. To his family, friends and everyone who loved and knew him, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies."

Gov. Leon Guerrero added, "With his passing, we are forced to see the reality that COVID-19 does not spare even the most innocent among us. None of us are immune to this virus, and we need to do whatever it takes to ensure we have no more days of grief."

No other information was available on the boy's underlying medical conditions.

The boy's death marks the 26th COVID-related fatality on Guam.

Previously, the youngest person to die of a COVID-related death on Guam was 31-year-old Jasmine Salas, the mother of a 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl. She was the daughter of Asan-Maina Mayor Frankie Salas, and became Guam's 17th COVID-19-related death a week ago.