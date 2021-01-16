Guam's 126th COVID-19 related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City.

According to the Joint Information Center, the 49-year-old man was admitted to GRMC on Friday. He tested positive for COVID-19 upon admission. He died at 7:19 p.m. the same day.

“With the passing of another to this awful virus, I ask the island to join Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and me in offering our condolences to this man’s family and friends. Though he has parted, neither death nor time can dim his memories,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

7 new cases of COVID-19

The Saturday night JIC press release also reported seven new cases out of ​275 ​tests performed on Friday.

Guam now has a total of ​7,481 ​officially reported cases of COVID-19. There are 135 ​people in active isolation and ​7,220 who have completed isolation.

Vaccination clinics at Okkodo High and UOG

The Department of Public Health and Social Service will resume its COVID-19 vaccination clinic this coming week for manåmko ages 75 and older who are due for their second dose and received their first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 28 to 31, 2020.

The clinics will be held:

• Monday, Jan. 18 and Tuesday, Jan. 19, starting at 8:30 a.m. at Okkodo High School in Dededo.

• Wednesday, Jan. 20, and Thursday, Jan. 21, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the UOG Fieldhouse in Mangilao.