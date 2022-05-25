Death of Guam man, 55, classified as COVID-related

Guam’s 362nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on May 19, the government of Guam's Joint Information Center reported Wednesday.

The patient was a 55-year-old man who was fully vaccinated and did not have a booster shot. The man had underlying health conditions, according to JIC.

“(First gentleman Jeff Cook, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio) and I pray for comfort for his friends and family as they grieve,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a press release. “While the island works diligently to move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are reminded just how important it is to continue our individual mitigation efforts to help protect those that need it most. We can do this by strengthening our community with the second booster dose vaccine.”

The Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Senior Citizens, in partnership with the Mayors’ Council of Guam, is offering second doses of the COVID-19 booster to those 50 and older, or to individuals 12 years and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

The booster shots will be administered:

• 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. today, Mangilao Senior Citizens Center Thursday.

• 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Santa Rita Senior Citizens Center.

Free vaccination is also offered 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday at the Agana Shopping Center, second floor.

Public Health reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 from 772 specimens analyzed May 24.

Seven were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday and one patient was under intensive care.

(Daily Post Staff)