The government of Guam has confirmed that a 95-year-old man is Guam's 23rd COVID-19-related fatality.
The death occurred at 3:20 a.m. Friday at Guam Memorial Hospital.
The patient had health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19, according to GovGuam's Joint Information Center.
He was admitted to GMH on Aug. 29.
“The tragedy of COVID-19 is how it isolates patients in their final moments. More often than not, the ones we lost were alone, unable to embrace their families once more, and say their goodbyes,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guererro. “Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies to his friends and families. Protect yourself and others by staying home, keeping a safe distance and wearing your mask.”
As of Friday afternoon, Guam had 17 newly reported COVID cases out of 395 tested.
Since March, Guam has seen a total of 1,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
A total of 722 cases were in active isolation as of Friday.
Fifty people were hospitalized at GMH and 12 of them were in the intensive care unit.
The Guam Regional Medical City had two COVID-19 patients, and one of them was in the ICU.
Naval Hospital Guam reported zero COVID-19 patients as of Friday.
The Guam deaths that GovGuam has associated with COVID-19
• Sept. 11, 23rd death: A 95-year-old man had health conditions compounded by COVID and died at Guam Memorial Hospital at 3:20 a.m. Friday.
• Sept 10, Sept. 11, (22nd, 21st deaths):
– A 59-year-old man with medical conditions that were compounded by COVID-19 became the 22nd COVID death on Sept. 10. He was a known positive case and was admitted to GMH on Sept. 8.
- A 74-year-old woman became the island's 21st COVID-related death. The woman had been admitted to GMH on Aug. 25 for other health-related issues.
• Sept. 8, 19th death: A 64-year-old woman with health problems compounded by COVID-19 died at GMH. On Aug. 25, she tested positive for COVID-19 at Guam Regional Medical City and was transferred to GMH the same day.
• Sept. 7 (17th, 18th deaths):
– A 31-year-old woman, identified by her family as Jasmine Salas, was pronounced dead on arrival at Guam Regional Medical City. "She was a known COVID-19 case and had underlying health issues," according to the Joint Information Center. She is Guam’s youngest COVID-19-related death to date.
– A 65-year-old man died and officials said it was COVID-related. He had comorbidities and was admitted to GMH on Sept. 3 after testing positive for COVID-19.
• Sept. 6, 16th death: A 49-year-old woman with comorbidities compounded by COVID-19 died. She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 27.
• Sept. 4, 15th death: A 55-year-old man with health challenges that were compounded by COVID-19 died. He was admitted to GMH on Aug. 29.
• Sept. 3, 14th death: A 59-year-old man with comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19 died at GMH.
• Sept. 1 (11th, 12th, 13th deaths):
– A 73-year-old woman with underlying health issues was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH.
– A 36-year-old woman died at GMH.
– A 74-year-old man died at Naval Hospital Guam.
• Aug. 27, 10th death: A 96-year-old woman was pronounced dead on arrival.
• Aug. 26 (8th, 9th deaths):
– A 61-year-old man with comorbidities, which were further complicated by the virus, died. He was transferred to GMH from Guam Regional Medical City on Aug. 14 after testing positive for COVID-19.
– A 62-year-old woman, later identified as GMH nurse of 36 years Marnette Agabao, died. She was a diabetic patient who had been in the hospital for several weeks until she tested positive for COVID-19 the week she died, becoming Guam's eighth COVID-19-related fatality. She was admitted to GMH on July 10.
• Aug. 21, 7th death: A 34-year-old man with underlying health issues, and who was on a ventilator at GMH for more than three weeks, died of COVID-19-related complications on Aug. 21.
• Aug. 20, 6th death: A 70-year-old man became Guam's sixth COVID-related fatality on Aug. 20. The 70-year-old man had multiple comorbidities. He was taken to GMH and pronounced dead on arrival. He was swabbed at GMH and his results came back positive.
• April 11, 5th death. A 79-year-old woman who was admitted to GMH on April 10 died on April 11. She had preexisting health challenges and had no travel history.
• April 3, 4th death: A 67-year-old woman, who had traveled to the Philippines, died April 3 at GMH. The patient had underlying health issues that were compounded by the virus, officials said at the time.
• April 1, 3rd death: An 81-year-old man died April 1 and his death was considered COVID-19-related. Officials at the time said he had multiple preexisting medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension and coronary heart disease.
• March 31, 2nd death: A 79-year-old man died March 31. He was the second COVID-19-related death on Guam. The man was originally seen at Guam Regional Medical City. The governor said at the time the man had other health conditions and was suffering from colon cancer.
• March 22, 1st death: Dorothea Jesus, a beloved grandma and mother, became the first COVID-19 patient on Guam to die. Her family released her name in tribute to her.