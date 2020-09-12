The government of Guam has confirmed that a 95-year-old man is Guam's 23rd COVID-19-related fatality.

The death occurred at 3:20 a.m. Friday at Guam Memorial Hospital.

The patient had health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19, according to GovGuam's Joint Information Center.

He was admitted to GMH on Aug. 29.

“The tragedy of COVID-19 is how it isolates patients in their final moments. More often than not, the ones we lost were alone, unable to embrace their families once more, and say their goodbyes,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guererro. “Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies to his friends and families. Protect yourself and others by staying home, keeping a safe distance and wearing your mask.”

As of Friday afternoon, Guam had 17 newly reported COVID cases out of 395 tested.

Since March, Guam has seen a total of 1,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

A total of 722 cases were in active isolation as of Friday.

Fifty people were hospitalized at GMH and 12 of them were in the intensive care unit.

The Guam Regional Medical City had two COVID-19 patients, and one of them was in the ICU.

Naval Hospital Guam reported zero COVID-19 patients as of Friday.

The Guam deaths that GovGuam has associated with COVID-19

• Sept 10, Sept. 11, (22nd, 21st deaths):

– A 59-year-old man with medical conditions that were compounded by COVID-19 became the 22nd COVID death on Sept. 10. He was a known positive case and was admitted to GMH on Sept. 8.

- A 74-year-old woman became the island's 21st COVID-related death. The woman had been admitted to GMH on Aug. 25 for other health-related issues.

• Sept. 9, 20th death:

A 60-year-old woman became Guam's 20th COVID-19-related death.