Death of vaccinated woman linked to COVID-19

Guam’s 143rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 9:11 p.m. on Sunday.

The patient was a 75-year-old woman who was vaccinated against COVID-19 but had underlying health conditions, according to the Joint Information Center on Monday evening. The patient tested positive on July 7.

“To her family and friends, Jeff, Josh, and I express our heartfelt sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We must continue to face this deadly virus head-on but we cannot do it alone. Each of us plays a crucial role in this fight. By getting your vaccine, you can help block this deadly virus from penetrating our community and harming those we love.”

1 new case

One new case of COVID-19 was identified out of 650 tests performed between July 16 and 18. To date, there have been a total of 8,478 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 143 deaths, 62 cases in active isolation, and 8,273 not in active isolation. Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 0.2.

To date, a total of 93,958 or 78.27% of adults have received either both doses in the two-dose series or the single-dose series of the COVID-19 vaccine.