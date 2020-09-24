Death of woman, 76, linked to COVID-19; toll now 38

Guam’s 38th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 6:55 a.m., according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 76-year-old woman with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. She was transferred to GMH on September 18 after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 at Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC).

"As the dawn broke and many of us were starting our day, we lost our 38th individual to COVID-19. As an island still in mourning, her passing is a great loss to our community. To those she cherished, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our condolences and our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy," said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. "To the people of Guam, this should be a time for unity, not division. We all have a role in stopping this virus and preventing even more deaths. Our frontliners need our help. Wear your masks, social distance, and stay home— these simple actions can make a big difference."