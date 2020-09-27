Death of woman, 83, linked to COVID-19

A jump in new COVID-19 cases was announced Saturday night following the announcement of the island’s 42nd COVID-19-related fatality.

On Saturday evening, the Joint Information Center announced 68 new COVID-19 cases, though officials noted the count reflects results from tests conducted on Friday and Saturday.

There were a total of 463 tests conducted. That brings the seven-day positivity rate to 9.13%

There are currently 30 COVID-19 patients in Guam Memorial Hospital, nine of whom are in the intensive care unit.

The 68 new cases increase the total number of COVID-19 positives to 2,354 since testing started in March. It also increases the number of active cases to 648.

There have been 1,668 people who’ve completed isolation.

42nd death

An 83-year-old woman with underlying health conditions is the 42nd person whose death is linked to COVID-19.

The woman was a patient at Guam Memorial Hospital, according to the Joint Information Center. She died around 1:25 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials said her underlying health conditions were compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 28 and was a known COVID-19 case.

"This morning we lost another one of our own to this deadly virus. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our most heartfelt sympathies to her family and friends. I hope you find comfort among an island who condoles with you," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.

"Over the course of just two days, we lost four people. Our island has mourned almost every day in September. Though I know our community suffers with each loss of life, we cannot imagine the pain and sadness felt by those who lost their loved ones this way. For them, we must continue our work to ensure this virus doesn't continue to take from us."

Emergency food distribution

The island’s mayors will continue assisting the Department of Education with the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service.

Commodities are being distributed through each mayor at the village level. This distribution method will be a drive-through or door-to-door delivery to provide easier access to food commodities for residents while also minimizing traffic-related issues.

Recipients will receive one bag of TEFAP food commodities per household to include egg noodles, elbow macaroni, cereal, instant milk, canned pears, peaches, beef stew, and lentils to include additional commodities as they arrive.

Food commodities will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. The distribution schedule follows:

• Sept. 30: Order Chalan Pago Mayor’s Office

• Oct. 1, 2: Asan Maina Mayor’s Office

• Oct. 1, 2: Agana Heights Mayor’s Office from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 1, and from 9 a.m.05 p.m. on Oct. 2.

• Oct. 2: Sinajana, outdoor gymnasium from 9-11 a.m. and 1:30-5 p.m.