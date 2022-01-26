Death toll at 282; 34 now hospitalized

Two more deaths have been linked to COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center, which also reported 759 new cases and 34 people hospitalized.

On Tuesday evening, JIC reported two deaths occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital:

• The 281st COVID-19-related fatality occurred Dec. 13, 2021. The 56-year-old man wasn't vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sept. 12, 2021.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• The 282nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred Jan. 8, 2022. The woman, 84, was vaccinated. She had underlying health conditions and had tested positive on Nov. 19, 2021.

Acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio offered condolences and called on the community to continue the fight against the virus.

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we report more loved ones lost to this deadly virus. To their family and friends, Governor Lou (Leon Guerrero), first gentleman Jeff (Cook) and I send our deepest sympathies and condolences," Tenorio said.

"Although these times are challenging, we know from experience how to beat this virus – by using all the tools at our disposal. Our people have proven our resilience in the face of adversity time and again. Today is no different."

According to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, there were 759 new cases confirmed out of 2,926 specimens analyzed on Jan. 24. JIC noted that 156 of the cases reported were through the Department of Defense.

Of the 34 people hospitalized with COVID-19, two are pediatric patients. Also, there are three patients under intensive care, one of whom requires a ventilator.

Free COVID-19 testing continues through Saturday, at the site of the old Liberation Day carnival in Tiyan. The outreach has transitioned to an appointment-based system with limited slots available for unscheduled, drive-up patients. Those without an appointment who present symptoms of COVID-19 will be prioritized.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, appointments were available to be booked for Friday and Saturday.

GDOE reports positive cases

On Tuesday, the Guam Department of Education disclosed 28 new cases identified to be stakeholders – 24 students and four teachers.

"In collaboration with DPHSS, GDOE has identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index case in order to schedule testing. Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS to return to campus. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place to ensure schools are ready for regular hours of operation on Wednesday, January 26," the public school system stated.

One COVID-19-positive teacher was identified from each of the following schools: Chief Brodie Memorial Elementary School, Daniel L. Perez Elementary School, Talofofo Elementary School and Luis P. Untalan Middle School.

The following campuses had a single student case, according to information released by GDOE:

• Adacao Elementary School.

• Agana Heights Elementary School.

• Astumbo Elementary School.

• B.P. Carbullido Elementary School.

• Capt. H.B. Price Elementary School.

• C.L. Taitano Elementary School.

• Daniel L. Perez Elementary School.

• Merizo Martyrs Memorial Elementary School.

• Agueda I. Johnston Middle School.

• Luis P. Untalan Middle School.

Meanwhile, Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School, Tamuning Elementary School, Wettengel Elementary School, Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School, George Washington High School, John F. Kennedy High School and Tiyan High School each reported a pair of student cases Tuesday.

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a Crisis Hotline available 24/7 at 671-647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed or overwhelmed, or who need to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.