Death toll reaches 322

A 71-year-old woman is Guam’s 322nd COVID-19-related fatality, according to the government of Guam Joint Information Center.

The woman was pronounced dead on arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 25. The patient was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, JIC reported.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero extended condolences to the deceased's family on behalf of the administration.

On Friday, JIC reported 275 new COVID-19 cases, or 18.6% of 1,475 people tested Feb. 24. The number of hospitalizations dropped to 36 patients from 70 at the peak of the omicron wave.