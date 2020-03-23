Guam's first COVID-19-related death – a 68-year-old woman with underlying medical issues – was announced Sunday morning. By Sunday night officials had announced 12 more confirmed cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27.

Officials said 153 tests were performed from March 12 through March 22 with conclusive results.

All 26 remaining confirmed cases are in isolation. And more than ever, officials are urging members of the community to do the same as much as possible.

Though the 68-year-old woman had not recently traveled, officials said she was exposed to the virus by a family member who had traveled to Japan. That family member also tested positive, government officials said during a press conference Sunday morning to make the announcement.

Later in the evening, officials announced that two of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 had frequented Håfa Adai Bingo Hall in Tamuning. Residents who were at the bingo parlor from March 6 to March 16 are asked to self-quarantine at home. If you are among these individuals and are experiencing flu-like symptoms, you are asked to contact the Medical Triage Hotline immediately for screening.

Håfa Adai Bingo management stated the business closed operations on March 15 for the safety of its customers, earlier than the March 18 government of Guam ban on crowds of 100 or more.

"We also have sanitized the facility daily when we found that the island had three positive COVID-19 (cases)," the bingo business stated.

With a number of people already staying home as businesses shut down and government of Guam offices close with the exception of essential services, it's unclear whether more extreme measures will be taken. However, in a recent press release, officials reminded recipients of government benefits to safeguard their EBT cards.

"In the event of a complete Government of Guam shutdown, the (Department of Public Health and Social Services) Division of Public Welfare Benefit Issuance Section may not be able to issue replacement cards quickly if lost or misplaced," the press release stated. "During this time of social isolation, it is important for recipients to have their EBT cards handy to purchase and stock food."

Older people more vulnerable

During the press conference, the governor and her two medical advisers, Dr. Mike Cruz and Dr. Joleen Aguon, reiterated a plea for residents to remain at home.

Additionally, they asked residents to isolate themselves as much as possible from those who are older.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the people most vulnerable to COVID-19 are those with existing medical conditions that compromise their immune systems, as well as the elderly. She said healthy, younger people are more likely to have more moderate symptoms.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults ages "65 years and older, are at higher risk for severe illness. COVID-19 is a new disease and we are learning more about it every day."

The breakdown of the ages of patients, according to Cruz, are: Six are in their 60s, three in their 50s, three in their 40s, two in their 30s and one who is in their 20s.

"Five of the first 14 cases have had recent travel, most of which is linked to the Philippines," Cruz stated.

However, he also noted: "There is strong evidence that COVID-19 cases have spread throughout our community and has affected residents in northern, central and southern villages."

'Fevers, chills and shortness of breath'

The 68-year-old woman arrived at GMH on March 14 in a personal vehicle. Aguon said she was admitted to GMH on Sunday, March 15. GMH Administrator Lillian-Perez Posadas said the woman remained in isolation throughout the week.

"She came in with fevers, chills and shortness of breath. She had no travel history. However, she did have contact with a traveler," Aguon said during the Sunday morning press conference. "Before she could clinically decline, the patient and her family had made the decision not to undergo any extreme lifesaving measures. And so, for the last 36 hours, she was placed in comfort care and she passed this morning at 0130 (1:30 a.m.) at GMH."

Officials confirmed she was one of Guam's first COVID-19 patients.

Temporary home isolation

Several days ago, officials confirmed that some of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 were allowed to self-isolate at home.

Cruz said temporarily isolating the positive COVID-19 patients at home "was done in accordance to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and precedence set by other states."

"Those who were temporarily placed in home isolation were subject to monitoring by public health staff, which included home visits, and regular phone calls to check in," he stated.

Dr. Cruz noted that they continue to work to stop the virus from spreading.

"As we mourn our first death, we must note that work does not stop and cannot stop. As of March 21, a total of 15 cases have tested positive of 103 have tested negative of COVID-19," he stated. "All 15 confirmed cases were kept in isolation either at GMH or at home temporarily until transferred to the skilled nursing facility, which took place on Saturday."

Practice social distancing, good hygiene

The governor, on Sunday, also met with her Physicians Advisory Group, a group of bipartisan community physicians committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19 through coordination and expert advice, according to the Joint Information Center press release.

It wasn't disclosed in the JIC release what decisions were made or what actions will be taken moving forward.

Cruz during the press conference reiterated that every person can help to stop the spread of the virus.

"What you can do isn't dramatic, but it can work. Maintain social distance, wash your hands, avoid touching your face before your hands are clean and always maintain good hygiene," he stated.

Leaning forward on the podium, Cruz pleaded with the community, saying, "The health care community is taking this very seriously, as is the government of Guam. We ask the island community to take this seriously as well."

The governor added: "And stay home."