Dec. 4 deadline for public input on Ypao Point shrine proposal

The public has until Dec. 4 to provide input on a new CHamoru national shrine that will be built at Ypao Point and could cost millions of dollars.

Public Law 33-204 reserves up to five acres of the Ypao Point property to be used for the Nåftan Mañaina-ta Shrine and the reinterment of ancestral remains.

According to the Department of Parks and Recreation, the location of the shrine is historically significant as it is the original site of the only CHamoru victory of the Spanish-CHamoru Wars.

Access to the shrine is from the main entrance gate of Sågan Kotturan CHamoru next to the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa.

While the government seeks public input, Guam State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick Lujan said the big question that still must be answered is: What funding source will be used to build the shrine?

"There's none appropriated at this time," Lujan said. "It's fair to say there are rough estimates in the low millions right now."

He said the law was passed in the 33rd Guam Legislature, but the $100,000 appropriation for the architectural design work was just recently authorized through the efforts of Sen. Therese Terlaje.

"The last year, we finally locked down the actual dimensions of the property with (the Department of Land Management) and the design is essentially finished," Lujan said.

Lujan said inventory is ongoing to determine the actual amount it will cost for the reinterment.

The shrine, as designed, will feature a reclaimed latte set in the middle of a ceremonial reception space that will be shaped like a sling stone. It will have a walkway parallel to eight burial vaults, which will be the final resting place for ancestral remains of those disinterred prior to Sept. 25, 1989.

The design by Architect Laguana LLC includes a ceremonial reception space, landscaping and seating areas.

The shrine will also include the statues of two native leaders – Chief Agualin from Hagåtña, and Chief Matå'pang from Tumon – that will stand along the edge of the cliff, looking out toward Tumon Bay.

The virtual 3-D conceptual design plan of the shrine can be viewed at the Guam State Historic Preservation Office website at www.historicguam.net. The public input period was extended until Dec. 4. Public comments can be submitted via email at guamshpo@gmail.com or at www.historicguam.net.