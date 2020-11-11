The Archdiocese of Agana will still commemorate the Feast of Santa Marian Kamalen on Dec. 8 this year but with a twist to take into account social distancing precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Archdiocese of Agana announced Wednesday that, instead of the traditional procession in Hagåtña, which draws thousands, the historic statue of Santa Marian Kamalen will be driven to Catholics throughout the island.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes has approved the adjustment which is necessary this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the archdiocese stated.

Monsignor James Benavente, pastor of the Dulce de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, will coordinate the islandwide drive with his team at the Hagåtña parish just as they did last May 2.

"On that historic day, Archbishop Byrnes reconsecrated our island to the Blessed Virgin Mary in solidarity with the United States mainland and Canada," the archdiocese stated. "It was the first time in history that the Santa Marian statue was taken down from her niche for a celebration other than for commemorations on Dec. 8."

The islandwide drive with Santa Marian Kamalen will not be a motorcade, Benavente stated.

"To avoid creating traffic congestions that would impact regular motorists, the faithful are strongly asked not to organize motorcades that attempt to follow the statue as this may pose safety issues for parishioners while approaching large crowds," the archdiocese stated.

"The statue of Santa Marian Kamalen will travel from one village to another. It will slowly travel past each Catholic church but will not stop," the archdiocese stated.

Logistical details such as specific times and routes will be announced in the days to come, according to the archdiocese.

