A 35-year-old man charged in connection to a stabbing in Harmon has been indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury and is now facing charges of attempted murder.

Arsolo Robert, also known as Robert Berry, has been charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony abd aggravated assault as a second-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.

The indictment was handed down against Robert on Jan. 3.

He appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan for arraignment.

However, attorney Peter Sablan told the court that the Public Defender's Office had to withdraw from the case because it represents the alleged victim in another case.

The court appointed the Alternate Public Defender's Office to represent Robert.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 15.

Drinking and fighting

The Dec. 15 stabbing occurred on Adrian Sanchez Street near R Daily Mart in Harmon.

The victim told police he was drinking with his friends when the suspect got mad and stabbed him. Officers noticed the victim was bleeding from a large cut on his lower chest. He was treated at a hospital.

The victim later told authorities at the hospital that he challenged the suspect to fight after the suspect took a drink from his friend, documents state. The victim said he then heard someone yell “Watch out!” before he was stabbed on the left side of his chest, documents state.

He then fought the suspect and ran from the area after he realized he was bleeding.

Robert is accused of then chasing after the victim with a second knife and cutting him on his arm, documents state.

Police recovered the makeshift sheath that had on it the name Berry Robert and what looked like blood, documents state.

Video surveillance also shows the incident.

Robert was arrested on Dec. 25 after the victim spotted him.

He admitted to stabbing the victim, but only after another man started the altercation and stabbed him in the thigh, documents state.