The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled in favor of Guam in its appeal to get its case heard against the United States Navy over the millions of dollars in costs associated with closing the Ordot dump.

The government of Guam sued the U.S. Navy as a potentially responsible party for contamination at the dump. GovGuam requested that the Navy be held liable for remedial action under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, or CERCLA.

The federal government argued that the case should be dismissed, asserting that Guam sued too late. A lower appeals court agreed.

The U.S. District Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia acknowledged the "United States deposited dangerous munitions and chemicals at the Ordot dump for decades and left Guam to foot the bill," but said the deadline to sue was in 2007. The clock began when Guam entered a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2004, according to the appeals court.

But Guam took the case to the U.S. Supreme Court and on May 24, the high court determined that the federal government "remains vulnerable" to a CERCLA suit.

"The most natural reading of §113(f)(3)(B) is that a party may seek contribution under CERCLA only after settling a CERCLA-specific liability, as opposed to resolving environmental liability under some other law," the U.S. Supreme Court decision stated in part.

It was a unanimous decision, with the opinion delivered by Justice Clarence Thomas.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho called the decision a "big win" for Guam and jokingly referred to it as an early anniversary gift during a press conference Monday, referring to the speed of the decision, arriving in time for his nine-year wedding anniversary.

The U.S. Supreme Court decision remands the case back to trial court at the D.C. District Court, where Guam secured a prior victory before the federal government appealed the case at the D.C. Court of Appeals.

"There's been a little bit of a wrinkle because our judge has been nominated by the president to assume a seat in that circuit on the court of appeals, so if that happens, it'll be reassigned to a new judge. ... We have been ordered to meet with the (U.S.) Department of Justice and submit a status report within the next 30 days," Camacho said.

Gathering evidence

In its lawsuit, Guam argued that the federal government should pay the full $160 million cost of cleaning up the Ordot dump because it contributed to the dump's environmental contamination.

Gregory G. Garre, counsel for GovGuam, said in the Supreme Court hearing: "The bottom line is that the United States wants to have its cake and eat it, too. It sued Guam under the Clean Water Act in order to insulate itself from liability for its own role at the Ordot dump, allegations that must be accepted as true, and now it wants to block Guam's actions to recover a portion of its cleanup costs by saying that the parties' settlement – the Clean Water Act claims somehow barred a CERCLA contribution claim." GovGuam's counsel argued the U.S. government should not be allowed "to get away with that ploy here."

On Tuesday, Camacho said he couldn't estimate how much the island would receive, but the goal is to get the federal government to pay its fair share of the dump's closure costs. Guam will have to determine what exactly the U.S. Navy dumped at the site and prove that in a trial.

"And then the judge is going to decide, based on expert testimony, how to apportion out the cost of closing Ordot (dump). ... If we get 1 cent, that will be more than what they've contributed so far, and that just goes to the inequity here. And we all know that they dumped hazardous waste up there, but they've forced us to sue them," Camacho added.

His office has begun gathering documents. The discovery process would mean finding paper trails, checking receipts and finding witnesses to contaminants deposited at the dump.

"We're talking decades. That's really what this case comes down to. They used and dumped toxic waste up there starting in the '50s, '40s. ... I know the USEPA had identified the Department of Defense as a potential responsible party already. So we know there's some theory there," Camacho said. "We might be reaching out to members of the community who witnessed them dumping things. We might be reaching out to veterans who went out there and who actually dumped chemicals, who dumped munitions, to help us build out our case, to paint a better picture."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said "accountability" is at the heart of this case.

"With today's unanimous decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, justice has been given to the people of Guam," the governor said. "We can finally pursue what's owed to our people by the U.S. Navy for their share of the cleanup costs that Guam taxpayers incurred as a result of the Ordot dump."

Impact on GSWA, customers

The Guam Solid Waste Authority currently deposits $2 million a year into an escrow account to pay for the future costs to maintain the cap at the former dump.

The agency expects to pay that amount for several more years to satisfy a court-ordered financing plan, but if the $2 million obligation is removed, GSWA Chairman Andrew Gayle said, he is certain that will have a direct impact on rates consumers and commercial customers pay for solid waste disposal.

GSWA is eyeing rate increases. Gayle is not sure if removing the obligation would negate the need for an increase entirely, but it should minimize it, he has stated.