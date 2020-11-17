After a week of early and homebound voting for some 5,600 Guam voters, remaining voters will decide today between Del. Michael San Nicolas and his fellow Democrat Robert Underwood in an unprecedented runoff election amid a pandemic.

San Nicolas and Underwood on Monday urged voters to make a choice.

"Please vote. Whomever the people choose as their congressman needs to have the votes of the people behind them when they fight for what we need in Washington, D.C.," San Nicolas, seeking a second term, said.

Underwood, a former delegate and former University of Guam president, said he promises to use his "personal relationships with leadership in the House, the Senate and the new Biden administration" to voters' benefit. He said he will never let voters down.

"You will never hear about investigations during my service," he added, referring to the House Committee on Ethics investigation into San Nicolas.

Frank Diego, of Inarajan, and other voters who already picked between San Nicolas and Underwood shared their thoughts on the runoff election's importance.

"If you voted the first time and don't vote again, you're kind of giving up on your first vote. Don't give up on your first vote," Diego, 51, said. "Sometimes you just got to hang in there and finish off your work, your duty."

Diego and his wife were among the dozens of voters still waiting in line past the noon cutoff time on Monday to vote early.

"Your effort on the first time, it will be wasted if you don't vote again," he said. "You want to finish the job. Make it count."

He said he's never missed an election, and told his children to always make it a point to vote.

"I try to tell my kids, 'You can’t really say much if you don’t take action. You got to do your part. It’s not always going to work out, but do your part,'" the father of four said.

Jose Gallego and wife Airene, 56, said they wanted to make sure they are part of the decision-making process to determine who will represent Guam in D.C.

"It takes a little bit of sacrifice and time to vote one more time," Airene Gallego said. "But come out and vote. You cannot keep on complaining if you don't vote."

The couple from Dededo said they were not surprised at all that there were still people like them in line close to the cutoff hour for early voting.

The Gallegos said they want to avoid longer lines and bigger crowds on Election Day to help protect themselves from COVID-19.

"Every single vote counts. We think it will be much closer than the three-way delegate election," Jose Gallego said.

No one was turned away if they were already in line by noon to vote by walk-in or curbside, said Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

Low voter turnout expected

With the ballots for 10% of Guam's 55,880 registered voters already cast, there's still some 50,000 remaining voters who have yet to make a choice.

However, some members of GEC and political party representatives project only between 40% and 45% voter turnout for the runoff election, mainly because of health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pangelinan on Monday reiterated her assurance to voters that GEC has been making the voting process "as safe as we can."

"There will be curbside voting at every polling site. We will sanitize all the polling rooms, the frequently touched spaces after every voter so please come out Tuesday, Nov. 17, bring your mask and your black pen, and come out and vote in the runoff," Pangelinan said, as she greeted early voters in line Monday.

For 13 hours today, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., election precincts will be welcoming voters around the island.

"If you are registered to vote, for the general, even though you didn't vote in the general, you’re welcome to come out and vote and are eligible to vote," she said.

As of Monday, there were 5,059 early votes either through curbside or walk-in at the GEC office, as well as 538 homebound votes and about two dozen votes from off-island absentee ballots received.

Pangelinan said GEC also provided homebound voting service to those at the Guam Memorial Hospital and the government COVID-19 quarantine facility.

As of Monday, they haven't received any request from patients at the Guam Regional Medical City or anyone from the government's COVID-19 isolation facility.

Down to 2

San Nicolas got 13,000 votes in the three-way delegate race during the Nov. 3 general election but fell short of the 50%-plus-one threshold to win the seat.

San Nicolas was only able to corner 45.95% of the voters who voted in the delegate race. He got 3,700 more votes than Underwood.

Underwood, the second highest vote-getter, received 9,300 votes or 32.87%.

Republican Sen. Wil Castro landed in third place and announced he's voting for Underwood. He got 5,942 votes or 21% of the votes cast.

Charles Flores, 35, of Agana Heights, was among the last-minute early voters on Monday and said he's excited to find out the results of the runoff election.

"You should vote because it's about choosing a congressman. Whether you're a Republican or a Democrat, vote," he said. "Exercise your right to vote."