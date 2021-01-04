Decision pending for 50-year raceway lease

Guam Racing Federation General Manager Henry Simpson appeared before the Chamorro Land Trust Commission on Dec. 28, 2020, to present his request for a 50-year lease for the Guam International Raceway property.

No decision was made at that date, according to CLTC administrative director Jack Hattig. The board will review the matter for a decision at a later date, Hattig said, but he wasn't sure when that would happen.

The next CLTC meeting is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 21.

"I really don't know what the decision could be on the 21st," Hattig said. "If (the commission) needs more time, they'll certainly let the raceway know. And then if they're ready to make a decision, then I think you'll hear that at the meeting," Hattig said.

The federation is seeking the lease in order to proceed with various upgrades.

The organization has operated the raceway in Yigo for more than four decades, but in May 2018, its long-term lease with the CLTC expired with no more options to extend. Since then, the commission has approved month-to-month leases for the raceway, Hattig said.

Public Law 34-142, enacted in December 2018, authorized the CLTC to lease the lot the raceway sits on for commercial purposes, including raceway operations and related facilities, as well as various outdoor events. The lease could last up to 50 years and proceeds from the lease are designated to support the CLTC Survey and Infrastructure Fund.

GRF was given first priority under law, but according to statements Simpson made in October, the initial lease terms were cost-prohibitive, so the federation remained in a month-to-month agreement status.

A new lease was negotiated before the governor declared the public health emergency, but the pandemic struck before it could be approved and sent to the Legislature.

Now, with new members in place at the CLTC, the federation is again seeking the commission's concurrence.

"If the commission does agree with the lease terms, ... it will direct the agency to develop a resolution and then the resolution will be sent to the Legislature for action," Hattig said.