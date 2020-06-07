Public education officials are hoping to have a decision by the end of the month on what the next school year will look like in a post-public health emergency era.

“We are giving ourselves this month to try to finalize all the necessary decisions to be made in order to get us to a position where we can reopen school when we’re in that proper stage of recovery,” Superintendent Jon Fernandez said during Wednesday’s Islandwide Parent Teacher Organization meeting.

Fernandez and Associate Superintendent Joe Sanchez asked participants to invite other parents to join the discussion. GDOE has been using the meetings to tweak the possible plans for the new school year in an effort to accommodate as many students as possible.

There will be at least one more PTO meeting where parents can provide feedback.

The education board has a special meeting at 11 a.m. on June 12, with a regular meeting scheduled for June 23.

Fernandez said a decision this month will allow GDOE to provide stakeholders with the information needed for the start of the school year.

Most of the school and busing plans surround the need for social distancing.

Additionally, officials are taking into account comments from some parents who said they aren’t ready to send their children to school. GDOE is presenting three different options that, with board approval, will be provided to GDOE parents:

1) Student will do 100% online instruction. Must have needed equipment and internet access.

2) Student will do 100% distance learning at home through a paper-based curriculum.

3) Student will be doing both face-to-face instruction in school and distance learning activities during off days.

Officials anticipate a survey of parents to determine which option they’re most likely to choose.

Additionally, for those who will be attending in-school instruction, classes will most likely include staggered attendance. Students will be divided into groups and each group will attend classes on certain days.

The number of groups may be impacted by the busing situation.

Currently, the Department of Public Works has about 95 buses available for public school students, reported administrator Erika Cruz, co-chairperson of the GDOE School Readiness Task Force operations committee.

Social distancing would have to be adhered to on the bus, which would severely limit the number of students allowed on the bus on any single trip.

Sanchez said they’re prepared to ask DPW to make multiple trips to accommodate the students attending school on any given day. While two and maybe even three bus trips would be acceptable, he said some recommendations of allowing each school bus to make as many as four trips would mean some students would be late for school or late getting home.