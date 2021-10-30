Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas said he is "heavily leaning" toward a gubernatorial candidacy but has no formal announcement to make just yet.

It was last month when the delegate floated the possibility of joining the gubernatorial race next year, telling members of the Guam Chamber of Commerce that he and his team were "seriously considering it."

"We're continuing to do the work we have to out here in Congress, ... regardless of what our ultimate decision is, but as long as the (Leon Guerrero-Tenorio) administration continues to not meet the public's expectation and not utilize these resources in a manner that's going to situate our people and our community in a much better place, then that's going to compel anybody who's committed to public service to consider making that kind of commitment in order to remedy what is obviously an execution problem," San Nicolas said Friday. He said he and his team continue to monitor the situation on Guam.

"From my last conversation of when we said we're considering it, that is continuing to stack on that end, higher and higher. ... Things are not getting better, things are not moving faster, relief is not getting to our people, frustration continues to build. So, until that trend reverses, and as that deck continues to stack higher, it's going to continue to weigh heavily on the fact that we may be actually making that move," he added.