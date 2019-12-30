Decolonization commission scrambles to use grant funds

The Commission on Decolonization on Friday made four key decisions to prevent it from losing $300,000 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

2 drafts, 2 media plans

The commission voted to accept a draft self-governance assessment of Guam's current status and a draft section creating forecast models for the three political status options: statehood, independence and free association. These relate to the self-determination study and were accepted subject to revision. The drafts were not released to the public.

The commission also accepted a media marketing plan with the University of Guam and a media education plan with PBS.

According to commission Executive Director Melvin Won Pat-Borja, Friday's meeting was essentially to determine which projects would be submitted to DOI as grant deliverables.

In 2012, Guam was awarded a $300,000 grant to help address issues of self-determination, but since then, the commission, under the prior administration, had not spent a dime of the money or moved on any projects, Won Pat-Borja said.

An extension to the extension

The new commission initially sought an extension but learned that a Sept. 30, 2019, deadline was already an extended deadline.

The initial expiration was in September 2018.

The commission has been trying to proceed with the projects and entered into memorandums of agreement, such as an MOA with UOG to contract scholars and produce the self-determination study, according to Won Pat-Borja.

But the process took time.

The scholar in charge of drafting the section forecasting the different political status models, for example, had only 48 days to complete the draft, Won Pat-Borja said.

DOI understood that the self-determination study would not be completed by the end of September but agreed to accept the drafts, along with the commission decisions, as the deliverable for the grant, he added.

‘Making sure we don't blow it’

The commission already has the money in an account, but had it rejected the drafts or the other project on Friday, Interior would have taken back the grant money.

"Today's meeting was all about making sure we don't blow it. Making sure we don't lose $300,000 because of our inactivity," Won Pat-Borja said.

The commission is expecting to return $5,000 of the $300,000, because it saved that much on one project and had no time to allocate the balance to something else.

Need to move quickly

The commission next meets on Jan. 7, when it is anticipated to decide on a timeline for the final self-determination study.

But Won Pat-Borja said the study can’t take too long to finish.

"If we take a year to finish this, DOI will absolutely take the money back. It has to be done in a matter of months," he added.