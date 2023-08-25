Decolonization Commission to hold 3-day Fanhita conference

The Guam Commission on Decolonization has decided on a three-day event for the Fanhita conference this year, with a budget of $32,000 and the ability to go up to $35,000 if needed.

For this year, the commission is proposing two days to focus on youths and a third day for the wider community.

With "Peace in the Pacific" as the theme for youth engagement, the commission is seeking to collaborate with local musicians and artists to explore the theme in relation to decolonization, self-determination and political sovereignty, according to Melvin Won Pat-Borja, the commission's executive director.

"This is all going to be done around the role or impact of self-determination, sovereignty, decolonization (and) political status on our ability to negotiate the terms in which we pursue peace. Our situation now, peace through power, right, is kind of the rhetoric that's being used," Won Pat-Borja said at a special board meeting Tuesday, in which commissioners approved the three-day conference and budget.

"We're not here to convince people one way or the other what they should think about or what their priority should be around the strategy or the approach to peace in our region, but we want to focus on the lack of Guam's agency in that conversation," Won Pat-Borja added.

The theme for the wider community and academic conversation is "Security and Guam's Geopolitical Position," he said. The goal is to bring in representatives from the Pacific Center for Island Security, a local think tank, and the U.S. Department of Defense to discuss different perspectives.

"We're working with the governor's office to ensure that there's opportunity for a healthy debate," Won Pat-Borja said.

Tentatively scheduled for the third day of the conference — and intended for the wider community — is a panel centering on Guam's security in the "new missile age," with the theme being Guam as a first-strike community and defense as offense.

Other panels on the third day will focus on the historical militarization of Guam, and connecting decolonization with demilitarization and forecasting sovereign futures under a fully self-governing status.

Won Pat-Borja said the commission is open to changes to the agenda with input from commissioners. The only thing decided Tuesday was the number of days for the conference and the amount of money that could be spent.

The commission is looking at hosting community night at the end of day three to showcase art, music and poetry created by youth.

"What we don't know is how the venue vendor will charge us for it," Won Pat-Borja said Tuesday. "If we say a community night, then likely on the third day, we'll take on an extra cost to have a space into the evening, which we are prepared to cover with what we budgeted out for this."

The budget breakdown estimates $15,000 for venue rental and $17,000 for logistics. This doesn't include costs for the community night. The budget range approved by commissioners Tuesday was meant to try to accommodate that.

The Fanhita conference is anticipated to take place in late October.