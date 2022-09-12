Decomposed body found in Dededo jungle; police investigate discovery, await ME findings

The Guam Police Department is investigating the discovery of a decomposed body found in a jungle area of Dededo.

Police received a call Saturday reporting an expired person in the jungle located in Kayen Chando, Dededo, GPD said in a press release.

GPD said in its release that the report was made at 8 a.m.

"Upon their arrival, they met with the reporting person who led officers to a decomposed body. During the initial assessment of the investigation, foul play was not evident nor ruled out and the identity of the person has not been established or identified,” police stated in the release.

The investigation is open, as the GPD Criminal Investigation Section awaits findings from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.