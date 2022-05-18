A flood-prone basketball court by Lencho Park in Dededo will soon be getting a $1 million makeover, transforming it into an open-air gym and enhancing the quality of life for the surrounding community.

This is according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and other officials who led Tuesday morning's groundbreaking for the Dededo gymnasium.

A new steel gym will be built over the existing basketball court similar to the open-air gym concept in Sinajana and other villages, according to contractor Surface Solutions owner Reynold Leung. The contract is a little over $1 million.

The renovation also includes resurfacing and restriping the court, lighting system improvements, installing a fence, new retractable basketball backstops, an electronic scoreboard, new bleachers, installation of new rims, and flood mitigation in areas around the court.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said restrooms with outside sink and wash areas will also be built on an elevated area as part of the project.

The sidewalks will also be enhanced, she said.

Rain or shine, she said, players will be able to use the gym when it's completed, if not before the end of the year then early next year.

The Dededo gym project is funded by a U.S. Department of the Interior grant for park renovations, the same source of funding for the upgrade of other recreational facilities in Malesso, Mangilao and Tamuning, according to Stephanie Flores of the Guam State Clearinghouse.

Overall, these recreational facility project upgrades are worth $5.6 million, she said.

The governor said recreational facilities such as basketball courts and gyms provide more opportunities for the youth and others to focus on their health, fitness and overall well being, thereby preventing drug abuse, among other things, the governor said.

"When a community is much more engaged and knows people, they are a community that’s united," she said at the ceremony.

The Dededo basketball court was first constructed in the 1960s, and the adjacent tennis court was added in the 1980s.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said the Dededo gym project will provide a "safer space and environment" for people to stay active and stay engaged.

"We know these upgrades to the park will have a lasting, positive impact for the people of Dededo and hopefully lead to more programs for our youth and manåmko'," he said.

Mayors, including those from down south, showed their support to their fellow mayor from Dededo in the north by participating in the groundbreaking, along with senators, Cabinet members and Dededo residents. They joined the governor in the ceremonial shoveling of dirt to mark the start of the project.

Since their construction, the courts have been used for sports practices and scrimmage games for the youth and manåmko’, Zumba sessions, aerobics, and physical education classes.