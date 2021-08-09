It was an April audit at the Dededo Contract Postal Unit that led to suspected mail theft and a search warrant that found a safe that couldn’t be opened but reportedly has $3,000 worth of stamps and mail inside.

Guam Postmaster Tammy Schoenen and a postal supervisor conducted the audit and found undelivered and “rifled mail,” according to search warrant documents filed at the District Court of Guam.

Desiree Young holds the contracts for both the Dededo and Yigo Contract Postal Units, documents state.

U.S. Postal Inspector Brian Shaughnessy, in April, said the two units were closed indefinitely due to an ongoing investigation being conducted by Guam Postal Inspectors. He reiterated that no Postal Service employees work at either of these locations, as both Contract Postal Units are staffed entirely by contracted workers.

According to the warrant, the basis for the search included evidence of a crime, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items legally possessed; and property designed for use, intended for use, or used in committing a crime.

Shortly after the audit inspection, postal inspectors were called to the Dededo unit and found overdue mail lying on the floor and stacked against the wall. They also found, documents state: “an opened parcel with the contents missing, as well as items that appeared to have been taken out of parcels and attempted to be hidden, that is the items were placed at the bottom of hampers with items piled on top.”

There also were six large flat rate parcel boxes that were filled with empty packing from prior mailings. According to documents, the postal inspectors believe these to be indications that “an unknown individual stole and took mail from an authorized depository for mail matter and intended to deprive the owner, temporarily or permanently of the use and benefit of the mail.”

The inspectors spoke to a clerk of the unit. He had been hired just two weeks prior to the reporting. While he told inspectors that he hadn’t seen any mail thefts he said he had “received many complaints regarding parcels being shown as delivered to Dededo but not being there.” The clerk provided inspector with notes regarding missing parcels.

During a visit with inspectors, Young said she was not aware of the thefts and said she was living with the only other employee Kenneth Cruz.

The two inspectors went to Young’s and Cruz’s home in Yigo. They observed a “large fire and saw that boxes and other items were being burned,” documents stated.

The inspectors weren’t able to identify any of the mail-related items that were being burned. When they asked Cruz why he was burning the items, he said he just needed to get rid of some trash, documents state. Inspectors asked Cruz to put out the fire.

“Cruz was uncooperative and denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of the thefts from the U.S. mail,” documents state.

Locked safe

When the warrant was executed, officials found a Tokyo Mikuni Safe at the Dededo Contract Postal Unit that is believed to have stamps, money orders and U.S. currency.

Even after Young provided several combinations, officials couldn’t open the safe. Young said Cruz may have changed the combination without her knowledge.

The safe was brought to the Guam Main Facility in Barrigada to prevent further theft of postal property.

According to documents, Young said there were about $3,000 worth of stamps in the safe. She agreed to meet inspectors at Barrigada to try additional possible combinations, however, she didn’t make the meeting and did not respond to attempts to communicate.