Dededo fire displaces 3 families

Several families were displaced over the weekend as a fire quickly consumed part of a multi-family home on Macheche Avenue in Dededo on Saturday afternoon.

The Guam Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire across from Las Palmas at 3:04 p.m. and found a 30-foot by 40-foot wood-and-tin structure fully engulfed.

"The area of the fire was an extension to a concrete structure. All occupants were able to evacuate without injury. The fire was under control within 20 (minutes)," said Guam Fire Department spokesman Nick Garrido.

GFD investigators were on scene, along with Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, who told The Guam Daily Post that the home, a single dwelling, had two additional structures attached to the rear.

“They had two additional tenants in the back in two separate units,” the mayor said. “It's in a residential area so that was a concern; we wanted to make sure that there was nobody hurt."

The additional structures in the back also were wood-and-tin. The mayor said it appeared the fire may have started in the back.

“The two occupants in the main house were home, but the two tenants in the back were not. The one in the front was trying to run to the back to get the hose. He got a cut but no burns,” the mayor said.

She said a couple, along with their 18-month old child, lived in one unit at the back, a single tenant occupied the other unit and at least two adults lived in the concrete house.

The mayor coordinated assistance for the families, connecting them with the American Red Cross and Guam Housing Corporation for temporary shelter, "to see if there’s any units that these families can go to,” she said.

In her initial assessment of the damage from the fire, she said the families need assistance from the community to recover.

“The two in the back did lose everything. We don’t know the extent because we can’t go back there,” she said.

GFD firefighters and investigators had yet to complete their assessments.

“When you have wood and tin mix, it makes it vulnerable,” she said, noting the main part of the dwelling was concrete.

“(The main house) would be livable after they clear out the smoke damage. There’s a lot of smoke that came from the fire, even if the concrete structure is in the front. There’s a lot of smoke damage. You can’t live in there with the smell of the soot; it’s suffocating,” she said.

With the smoke from the fire billowing through the sky, Savares checked on neighbors to ensure they kept their windows closed to avoid health issues.

For information on how to assist the three families, contact the Dededo Mayor’s Office at 671-632-5203.