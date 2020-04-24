Dededo Flea Market to partially reopen Saturday

The Dededo Flea Market on Saturday will partially reopen for the first time in weeks, but it's limited to drive-thru for fresh produce, according to Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares.

The flea market had to close because of the coronavirus pandemic, but revised health guidance allowed it to reopen safely.

"No other items can be sold other than fresh vegetables and fruits from registered farmers, and fresh tilapia from the only registered tilapia farmer," Savares said on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, the nonprofit organization Farm to Table Guam Corp. hosted a drive-thru farmers' market in the same location as the Dededo Flea Market.

Savares said the response was overwhelming, and she's even more encouraged that the general public will support farmers at the Dededo Flea Market on Saturday as well.

"We are all in this together," the mayor said. "Everybody is eager to sell produce again, and we know there's demand for these fresh produce."

'A safe return to regularity'

Sen. Wil Castro said more residents are looking forward to more opportunities to buy and sell fresh produce.

"Hopefully, this is the beginning of a safe return to regularity for our farmers in terms of being able to sell their produce," according to Castro, who was earlier approached by farmers who wanted a venue for them to sell their harvests again after the pandemic affected their ability to sell.

Each farmer or fisherman-vendor at the Dededo Flea Market will have their stalls farther apart from each other, to allow cars to drive through from one vendor to another, Savares said.

Vendors and drive-thru customers are required to wear masks, to help prevent the further spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, she said.

Drive-thru farmers' markets could become the new normal, to continue connecting farmers and fishermen with buyers, while still maintaining social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

These drive-thru markets will help farmers who need a place to sell their produce and continue to make a living amid the public health crisis.