To keep herself busy during the COVID-19 ban on congregating, Kamahli Roduk decided to take up a hobby that was sustainable during her newfound spare time.

The Dededo resident said she's always wanted a garden of her own, full of vegetables she enjoys eating.

As her interest grew, so did her plants. It started off with a couple of eggplants bought from Home Depot, along with some dirt and a few seeds.

From there, her collection of vegetables has grown to include beans, carrots, red kale, radish, lettuce, tomato, hot pepper, green onions and basil.

"I have a salad in my backyard," Roduk said.

During this difficult time, she said it's important to stay sustainable.

However, things didn't start out very smoothly.

All in a day's work

Growing vegetables from seeds for the first time took some trial and error, Roduk said. Half of the seedlings she initially planted died.

"I never knew about how much work there was," Roduk said.

Gardening has become an all-day affair for her. In the morning, before the sun gets too hot, she tends to her vegetables, watering, grooming and battling against any unwanted pests who want to munch down on them.

"I keep finding bugs!" she said. "So now I'm constantly outside. Before the sun gets too bright, I've got to catch all the bugs before they lay eggs."

Reusing materials from around the house and some she borrowed from a friend, Roduk erected a small canopy in her backyard where she could keep cool while tending to her garden.

Although it's a lot of hard work, Roduk believes it'll all be worth it in the end, when she gets to harvest her first crop that'll feed her and her family.