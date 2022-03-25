A Dededo man who was last seen about 16 months ago has been reported missing by Guam police on Friday afternoon.

Manuel Enriquez Santos, 26, also known as Manny, was last seen at Pacific Gardens in Dededo on November 2020.

The case was reported by his family members, police said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Santos is described as being 5 feet 8 inches, weighing 120 pounds with a medium complexion.

GPD is asking anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Santos to contact their detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section or police dispatch at 671-475-8473.