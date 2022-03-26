Dededo man reported missing since 2020

A Dededo man who was last seen about 16 months ago was reported missing Friday afternoon, according to the Guam Police Department.

Manuel Enriquez Santos, 26, also known as Manny, was last seen at Pacific Gardens in Dededo in November 2020.

The case was reported by his family members, police said.

Santos is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with a medium complexion.

GPD is asking anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Santos to contact detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section or police dispatch at 671-475-8473.