An employee at the Dededo Mayor’s Office was placed under arrest after being accused of shooting another man with a BB gun.

Daniel Vincent Savares, 28, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and reckless conduct as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect told police that he was tired of telling several people to stop drinking alcohol and loitering near the old Dededo Precinct Command.

It was on Sunday when the suspect told officers that one man refused to leave, adding that the man was cursing at him and threw an object at his car.

That’s when the suspect grabbed the BB gun from his car and shot it at the man twice, documents state.

Savares also told officers that the man said he would hurt him if he got too close, documents state.

Savares was arrested on Thursday.

But, the man who was shot at told police that he was in the area with his niece when the suspect yelled for them to leave or he would shoot them, documents state.

He also allegedly said that the suspect shot toward him five times. He also said the suspect pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him several times in the past, but never did, documents state.

Officers noted the man had some bruising and swelling on his chest, and a small round wound with swelling on his thumb, documents state.