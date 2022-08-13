Dededo murder suspect held on $250K cash bail

A man charged with murdering Kifirtson Aiken is being held by the Department of Corrections on a quarter of a million dollars cash bail.

Samson Ismael Shapucy, 31, appeared Friday before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan of the Superior Court of Guam.

The court set bail at $250,000 and ordered Shapucy to have no contact with his alleged co-actors.

Shapucy was charged with murder and aggravated assault, along with special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Co-defendants L-son Joe, 31; Alison Joe, 30; Dero Isty, 19; and Cyrus Joanes Mathias, 51, were each charged with aggravated assault.

All five remain locked up.

According to court documents, Shapucy grabbed a "Hawaiian sling," a type of fishing spear, and stabbed Aiken with it several times.

The attack occurred around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Dededo Center.

Isty allegedly admitted to police that he helped Shapucy in the attack.

The others were seen by witnesses beating Aiken while he was on the ground, documents state.

The case is set to go before a grand jury Aug. 19.