Dededo now has only 2 polling sites for voters

Registered voters in Dededo, the island’s most populated village, have fewer polling sites this primary election day.

In past elections, Dededo voters have had three polling sites to cast their ballots, in line with the village’s large population.

During the last election, the three polling places were Okkodo High School, Benavente Middle School and Liguan Elementary School.

But after hearing safety concerns about Benavente Middle, Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan told The Guam Daily Post, the commission has lessened the northern municipality to just the two other voting sites.

“We've eliminated Benavente Middle School and there will be two polling sites and, so the first one will be Okkodo High School,” said Pangelinan.

Dededo voters with last names beginning with A through O will vote at Okkodo High and last names P to Z are to vote at Liguan Elementary.

“Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares helped us by putting up signs at Benavente Middle School and then two other signs in the village to help our voters and remind them that Benavente is not a polling site anymore,” Pangelinan said.