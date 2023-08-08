Dededo pool could open soon, Hagåtña pool redesign ongoing

Progress with the island’s public pools is underway as the Dededo pool is about ready to open, pending an inspection from the Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Environmental Health. Meanwhile, the Hagåtña pool redesign is almost complete.

“The Department of Parks and Recreation director told me that he is working to get someone from Public Health to inspect the pools but … health inspectors are busy taking care of the schools and other requirements,” said Frank Flores, who is part of the Guam Swimming Federation and the government task force working on the pools' reopening.

Flores told The Guam Daily Post on Monday that the Dededo pool is looking good and is now ready to open after the contractor fixed several issues to get it up to code.

“We tried to open a … couple of months ago, tried to get waivers to extend the requirements, but Public Health indicated that they weren’t able to waive some of the requirements like some of the facility issues that were taking place with the restrooms. So as soon as they can get a Public Health inspection, they can schedule a reopening for the Dededo pool,” Flores said.

At the same time, progress is being made with the Hagåtña pool.

“The Hagåtña pool has been under redesign … since February and (the) Guam Swimming Federation and the Guam Water Polo Association along with DPR and Department of Public Works have been working together to redesign the pool so that it can support public requirements, the Guam Swimming Federation, water polo association, and they’re getting close to being 90% done with that design,” he said.

There was a delay as a result of Typhoon Mawar, but Flores said that he was going to meet with the rest of the pool task force to see where the project stands.

“We had really good momentum right before the storm, … and I want to make sure that we maintain that momentum,” Flores said.

To Flores’ knowledge, the Hagåtña pool did not sustain damage from the storm. In fact, there was some good news, he said.

“On a positive note, after the storm the pool held water. People could see that it filled partially, so that means that the structure is still very sound, and the previous engineer's study indicated that the infrastructure is still very viable,” Flores said.

The Hagåtña pool closed in 2020, but it could be open within the next two years.

“Once the redesign is done it will take six months to procure a contractor, then a year after that for construction to be complete. It should not be more than a year,” Flores said.

The redesign of the Hagåtña pool is anticipated to be complete within the next month or two.