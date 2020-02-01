The Dededo swimming pool is closed after an inspection on Friday.

“The pool water was found to be murky and greenish in color,” according to a report completed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Division of Environmental Health.

Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee had requested an inspection of the pool after residents told her that the “water was brown and murky.”

In a letter to Public Health, she pointed to the Hagåtña pool, which had been closed after similar complaints were made.

“The potential risk to children was too great for these families directed to the Dededo pool by the government following the close of the Hagåtña pool. In fact, the Dededo pool’s hours of operation were extended to provide an alternative facility to stakeholders,” she wrote in a letter to Public Health.

She asked that Public Health inspect the northern pool to “determine if the facility meets minimal water quality standards established for swimming pools or if there is … a failure of any of the filtration or disinfection equipment.”

“If the Dededo facility meets such conditions, I also urge that the pool be closed,” she wrote.

The Public Health report notes that Department of Parks and Recreation director said the pool had been “superchlorinated” on Thursday night and the department was going to “vacuum the dirt/debris from the pool (on Friday). Thus they had closed the facility to the public.”

A Public Health inspector spoke to the pool operator, who told the inspector the backwash controller for the filtration system hasn’t worked since April 2018. The inspector also noted there were no maintenance or chemical records available on site. “The operator said he keeps them on a flash drive and will send them to DPHSS via email,” the report stated.

“The operator voluntarily agrees to cease operation of the swimming pool and the facility shall remain closed until prior approval from DPHSS is obtained," the inspector wrote.

Both pools were closed for months while awaiting repairs to the pool maintenance equipment. They both were reopened last year but have had short, temporary shutdowns because of incidents such as last year's accidental fecal release.

A recent inspection of the Hagåtña pool revealed the water was overchlorinated and also tested positive for coliform, a common bacteria found in feces.