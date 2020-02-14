Dededo pool to open Friday

The Dededo pool will open Friday, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The new hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. The pool will be closed on Mondays.

"We appreciate the public's patience and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. The safety of all our pool patrons is our top priority," DPR Director Richard Ybanez stated in a press release.

The director appeared before lawmakers during an oversight hearing last week.

Both the Dededo pool and Hagåtña pool were closed following inspections by environmental and health officials. Residents who used the pools complained that the waters were murky and greenish with low visibility.

DPR leadership and its contractor, Canton Construction Corp., were the subject of much criticism during the oversight hearing. The government signed a contract in May 2018 for $660,000 with Canton to provide pool operation and maintenance services for two years.

Frank Flores, a swim team parent and coach, as well as a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, said during the oversight that his children were put at risk due to poor leadership.

"Poor leadership and a substandard contractor have led to us exposing our children, our swimmers, our special Olympians, our manamko, ourselves to unhealthy conditions," Flores said.

Lawmakers also criticized Ybanez. Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee gave a stern warning that if DPR failed to meet standards to be set up by the oversight committee, she would call for Ybanez's resignation.

Ybanez has stated that, following feedback from the oversight, DPR is reviewing its relationship with the contractor.