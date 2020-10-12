For Dededo residents who have adopted Lencho Park, seeing trash mar the neat green grass the group of neighbors took time out to mow and clear regularly is upsetting.

"We just came home from the grocery store and found that someone had dumped a bag of beer cans by a coconut tree across from my mother's house at the Lencho Park," said Ben Servino. "No respect for our neighborhood park and our efforts to keep it cleaned and maintained."

Servino and neighbors, including the Quidachay family, with some help from the local Guam Latte Stone Lions Club, have come together to help keep the park, which is used by many residents, well maintained and free of trash.

Servino said the neighborhood effort really started with the Quidachays, who he saw one day mowing and cleaning a portion of the park directly across the street from their home.

Inspired, he brought his push mower to the park and started mowing another portion of the park. Another neighbor saw them working and started helping as well.

Celina Quidachay said she started mowing the park "because it was way overgrown and nothing was being done."

"At the time we saw a lot of bees flying around due to flowers (and) weeds, and there were people walking/jogging in the area including ourselves with our grandchildren with nothing else we could do but a little exercise due to the pandemic," she said.

Quidachay added that while there are still people littering, she now feels like she "can speak when I see them throwing their empty beer cans/bottles or after they finish eating their food."

"We are trying to keep the Lencho Park clean for all of us to enjoy. I feel we seriously need to put out trash cans or dumpsters so they can dump trash in the trash receptacle because for some reason they can't seem to take it home to throw away," Quidachay stated.

"As big a village as Dededo is, we should be able to keep our village clean and (have) a fun and safe place to bring our kids. Yet we have not had any kind of upgrade within the last 15-20 years. I don't understand this, with all the businesses and the moneys we have been getting with the flea market, the park should not be looking like this."

Community comes together

"For years, the families that live across the Lencho Park have taken it upon themselves to help clean and pick up any trash that were left at the park," Servino said. "The mayor's office staff, along with the Lions Club, would also provide assistance in maintaining and mowing the park. About a month ago, we agreed to work together in sponsoring the regular cleaning and mowing of the park area directly in front of our homes."

Servino said, as members of the neighborhood watch group, they were concerned about the health and safety of their children and those who want to enjoy the park.

"Besides the overgrown grass and trash that were left by visitors, we also had to deal with drunken individuals who chased each other around the park, swinging machetes and fighting with each other," he said.

Since village residents have gotten more active about caring for the park, Servino said, he believes the park is in better shape.

"I think it has gotten a little bit better now and having people see this collaborative public-private partnership to maintain the park has provided a greater awareness of the importance of keeping the park clean and working together for the benefit of our community," he stated. "It so nice to see people of different nationalities – CHamorus, Chuukese, Filipinos, Koreans – come together to help clean up the park with pride and appreciation of one another's contribution. In fact, some people that were walking and jogging around the park saw us mowing the grass and stopped to offer their assistance to help us clean the park."

An uphill battle

In spite of the effort and the recognition by many people of the hard work their neighbors are putting into keeping the park clean, Servino said there are those who still ignore the posted "Alcohol Free Zone" signs.

Not only do they drink in the park, he said, but "after drinking their beer cans, they would just throw them out their window or leave them in a plastic bag underneath the coconut trees."

"Almost every day, we'd find all types of trash on the park including cigarette butts, candy wrappers, empty plastic bottles or cans, including plastic spoons and forks," he stated. "Some people that walk their dogs on the park do not bring a poo bag with them to pick up after their dog."

Servino said the mayor's office used to provide 50-gallon trash containers at the park, so that people could enjoy their time there and leave trash in the proper receptacles "but they would always be stolen."

He said he hopes Department of Parks and Recreation rangers or the police can patrol regularly to keep people from drinking in the area and encourage people to clean up after themselves and their dogs.