Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares was pleased nobody was turned away at a village-based COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic held Monday.

“It's always great to make an appointment online. Even if they didn't have internet, if they called our office our staff was helping them register and then giving them a ticket number. (Monday’s clinic) filled up within hours after it was first announced.” Two more vaccinations in Dededo will be scheduled for next month.

‘The options are wide open’

Savares and her office have been managing the island’s most populated village for nearly two years of the pandemic. From vaccinations, financial assistance, educational material pick up or food and commodities distribution – she’s seen and tried to meet the needs of her municipality’s families.

Between job training programs and recent openings posted for businesses within Dededo, the mayor is hoping more residents who lost a job due to the pandemic can rejoin the workforce.

“The options are wide open for those that were displaced. It's just a matter of wanting to participate in it, right? There was one mom-and-pop store and it had signs that said now hiring. They need a cashier because without one they have to close at 8, they need somebody to stock,” Savares said. “But they said to me: ‘But people don't want to work.’”

The Dededo mayor acknowledged that for some, part-time income doesn’t completely replace lost welfare assistance for food or rent – and that some of the postings advertise wages that are lower than the job lost during the pandemic. But she encourages her residents to begin a path of advancement as soon as they can and to keep required documents to work in food-service and other regulated establishments valid.

“There are stores at the malls that are tourist-driven. But our restaurants and other shops are supported by local people. And local people are still going out,” she said.

“I'm looking at these coffee shops, their lines, they're always long. At so many stores you see help wanted. So I'm telling people don't ever just let your health certificates expire. Keep renewing them because you never know when that opportunity will come. Even if you were working at a hotel in food and beverage – you can take that and work at a grocery or mom and pop store because they need people.”