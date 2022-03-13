A man who admitted in the Superior Court of Guam to his role in a shooting that sent the victim to the hospital will have to wait to find out his fate.

Justin Michael Duenas, also known as "Buddha," appeared Friday for sentencing before Judge Vernon Perez.

He has since pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Perez decided to delay sentencing until co-defendant Jensen Belga Develles has his day in court.

It was said in court that Develles’ trial would begin in the coming months.

Duenas is scheduled to appear back in court June 8.

He faces seven to 25 years in prison.

In August 2021, the pair went to a residence at Trankilo Court in Dededo after spotting the victim’s car parked out front, court documents state.

The victim told police the two men entered the home armed with handguns, and they got into a fight before Duenas shot the victim in the chest, documents state.

Duenas allegedly told investigators that his dispute with the victim started over $700 that he owed following a game of darts.