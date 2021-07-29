The two murder charges against Matthew Manibusan were dismissed after a Superior Court of Guam grand jury returned with a superseding indictment late Tuesday.

The indictment now only includes charges of manslaughter as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony.

Both charges include a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card as a third-degree felony.

He is scheduled to answer to the charges in court on Aug. 3.

Manibusan, who is being held on $100,000 cash bail, stands accused in the deadly shooting of Joshua Meno in April. He claimed it was self-defense.

Dismissal motion

Prior to the new indictment, defense attorney Nicole Cruz, on July 15, filed a motion to dismiss the initial indictment handed down against Manibusan for failure to present exculpatory evidence at the grand jury proceedings.

Exculpatory evidence is “evidence favorable to the defendant which is material to guilt or punishment,” the motion states. “In this case, defendants reenactment, as well as witness statements regarding victim aggression are exculpatory because self-defense is a justification defense … Defendant goes above and beyond to tell (the Guam Police Department) the full story through a video re-enactment because, as he stated in his video: 'I just wanted to be judged right.'”

On Wednesday, Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto filed the prosecution’s non-opposition to the motion to dismiss stating a superseding indictment has been filed.

Trail of blood

On April 15, police followed a trail of blood to the entrance of Manibusan’s home.

Meno had stopped by Manibusan’s home to have a cigarette and eat dinner with several individuals at the home the night before his body was found, court documents state.

Witnesses allegedly told police that Meno got into an argument with one of Manibusan’s cousins and injured him on the neck with a machete.

The man ran into the home and told Manibusan, who then walked out of his house with a pistol and shot Meno, documents state.

Manibusan allegedly admitted to shooting Meno, saying he did it to protect his family.

Meno’s body was discovered on the side of Swamp Road in Dededo by a passing motorist.