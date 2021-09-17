A man who allegedly told police he wasn't involved in last month's Dededo shooting is being held by the Department of Corrections on $100,000 cash bail.

Justin Michael Duenas, 31, also known as "Buddha," appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Thursday.

The court ordered that Duenas and alleged co-actor Jensen Belga Develles be kept in separate areas of the jail.

Develles is also being held on $100,000 cash bail.

The prosecution told the court they will present the case before a grand jury today for a possible indictment.

Both face charges of attempted murder.

The shooting was reported on Trankilo Court in Dededo Aug. 18.

According to court documents, the Duenas told officers he got into an argument with the victim over $700 that he owed the victim following a game of darts.

He allegedly told investigators that the victim hit him in the face with a mop handle.

The victim told police that the suspects went inside the home armed with handguns, adding that they got into a fight before Duenas shot him in the chest, court documents filed by the prosecution state.