A witness allegedly told police that the victim said, “I got shot by Jerome,” following a fight in Dededo last month that sent the victim to the hospital.

Defendant Jerome Camacho Cruz, 37, was charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card as a third-degree felony, and other charges.

Cruz is being held at the Department of Corrections on $25,000 cash bail.

The shooting was reported at Adelfa Court in Dededo on Feb. 20.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The victim told police that the suspect came to his residence and began arguing about an item that he claimed the victim stole from him, court documents state.

The victim turned away and then realized he had been shot in the abdomen, documents state.

Cruz was on house arrest for a 2021 illegal drug possession and illegal gun possession case at the time of his recent arrest.