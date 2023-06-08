Two students from Dededo will spend the summer at the U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy. After successfully completing the eight-week program, which runs from June 1 to July 31, they will attain Federal Aviation Administration private pilot’s licenses.

Keisha Carlos, from Okkodo High School, and John Lawrence Austria, from Father Duenas Memorial High School, will participate in the flight program, alongside 28 other high schoolers from 11th and 12th grade selected from the United States and its territories.

The program, created by the commander of Naval Air Forces in 2021, is meant to increase diversity in naval aviation, the Navy said in a news release issued Thursday.

Lt. Olivia Barrau, an E-2C Hawkeye flight officer, the CNAF operations officer for diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as the Flight Academy program manager, shared the objective of the program.

“The goal of the scholarship program is to expose exceptional minority students to a career path that currently lacks diversity,” Barrau said. “John Lawrence Austria and Keisha Carlos have what it takes to be leaders in the field of aviation, and the Navy is honored to play a part in their personal and professional journeys.”

Students will receive 32 hours of classroom aviation academics and 40-plus hours of flight training in either a Vulcanair single-engine aircraft or Piper Warrior. They're also required to complete 17 hours of solo flights during the intensive program. When the course is completed, students earn their private pilot certification/license and five college credits, the Navy said in the release.