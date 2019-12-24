A 25-year-old man facing criminal charges in connection to the murder and rape of a teen in Dededo is fit to stand trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Brandon Michael Acosta appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

It was said in court that his evaluation, the details of which were placed under seal and not publicly disclosed, has been filed and the results won't affect his case going to trail.

"It looks like your trial can move forward," said Judge Perez. "You are held until trial."

Trial has been scheduled to begin on Jan. 15, 2020.

Acosta, who has admitted to his part in multiple home burglaries reported in June 2018, allegedly told at least one other inmate that he murdered Timicca Jadean Nauta on June 16, 2018, at Nauta's great-grandmother’s home along Chalan Koda in Dededo.

Police learned of the information and brought Acosta in for questioning in October 2018.

Acosta has said that killing Nauta was a “mistake,” and he blamed his actions on his use of methamphetamine, court documents state.