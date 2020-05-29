A 37-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of drug possession after police questioned him in Dededo.

At about 1:52 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Guam Police Department were driving southbound on Chalan Martha road in Dededo when they noticed a vehicle that was stopped on the eastbound lane, according to court documents.

"Officers noted an unknown individual standing by the driver's door begin to walk toward a residence driveway and out of sight," the document states. "Officers activated pursuit lights and conducted a pullover."

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Eugene Miner, also known as Eugine Miner, who allegedly told police he did not have a driver's license and said he was on probation. He consented to a search of his vehicle, according to police.

Officers reported finding a black pouch containing an improvised glass pipe, a black digital scale and a container containing small resealable bags, "some containing a crystallized substance." Police said Miner told them the pouch belonged to him. A field test yielded a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine, according to police.

Miner was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.