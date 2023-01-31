A recent traffic stop ended with police allegedly discovering drugs and related paraphernalia.

According to court documents released Saturday, the stop led to officers arresting Jesse Terlaje Jr. for possession of methamphetamine.

On Jan. 27, police noticed a vehicle with expired registration tags. The driver, identified as Terlaje, was pulled over by officers along Iglesia Circle in Dededo, a magistrate's complaint filed a day after the incident stated.

Police said Terlaje was retrieving the vehicle registration documents from the vehicle’s center console when he placed a small digital scale on his lap.

Officers used the digital scale as probable cause to search the vehicle.

“After examining the vehicle registration, the officer asked Terlaje about the scale inside his vehicle, since their use is often associated with the distribution of controlled substances,” the complaint stated. “Terlaje replied he did not have anything of legal concern inside the vehicle and consented to a search of the vehicle.”

Moments after police began their search of the vehicle, an “improvised glass pipe containing frosty residue, wrapped inside of a paper towel,” was allegedly discovered in the center console.

Police said Terlaje initially denied ownership of the drug paraphernalia, but then admitted to owning them.

A field test was conducted on the residue in the glass pipe, police said, and it came back presumptively positive for meth.

Terlaje was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.