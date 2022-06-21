Dededo voting only at Okkodo, Liguan schools

Safety concerns at night prompted the Guam Election Commission to remove Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School from the list of voting sites in Dededo for the 2022 primary and general elections, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

Election commissioners described it as a "dark and dangerous" area at night for voters, election workers and the general public.

Because Benavente Middle School is no longer a voting site, all Dededo voters now have to vote at Okkodo High School and Liguan Elementary School only.

Pangelinan said the updated Dededo precincts for the 2022 polls are:

• Dededo voters whose last name starts with letters A to O, or from Precinct 18 to Precinct 18 I, will be voting at Okkodo High.

• Dededo voters whose last names start with letters P to Z, or from Precinct 18 J to 18 N, will be voting at Liguan Elementary.

"The safety of voters is a priority. To address the safety concerns at night, Benavente Middle School is no longer a polling site for the 2022 elections," Pangelinan told The Guam Daily Post.

This brings the total number of polling sites from 22 to 21 throughout the island: 17 of Guam's 19 villages have one polling site each, while vote-rich Dededo and Yigo each have two polling sites.

In prior election years, GEC had to rent spotlights to provide ample lighting at Benavente Middle School, commissioners said.

For the 2024 elections, GEC has started looking into the possibility of having polling sites at non-government areas such as private school gyms, for a fee.

GEC has also asked the Guam Police Department for help once again in maintaining safety and security during the 2022 primary and general elections, including at the voting sites and the election return center at the University of Guam.