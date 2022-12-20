On the third floor lobby area of the Guam Memorial Hospital, a wall freshly coated in pink is more than just a paint job, it honors one of the hospital’s biggest supporters over the years, Diana Zeien Ysrael, whose portrait now dons the wall.

Ysrael is a former nurse who spent four years working at GMHA, from 1956 to 1960, and although her time at the hospital was short, she continued to support and serve the hospital for decades.

On Dec. 9, the hospital unveiled the dedication wall in her honor.

“The Ysrael family have been supporters of GMHA for decades,” said Lillian Perez-Posadas, hospital administrator, in a news release. “We have been very honored and privileged to work with Mrs. Ysrael and her children over the years and are very grateful for their commitment to GMHA and Guam. Through their generosity, we were able to maintain our supply of PPEs and other important medical supplies to sustain the level of care during COVID and the resulting supply chain disruptions. We are indebted to the Ysraels and honored to recognize our former nurse colleague, Diana Zeien Ysrael.”

The Ysrael family donated $250,000 to support the hospital’s front-line health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic but that’s just one donation made over the years in a long history of civic mindfulness.

Three of her five children, Dr. Mariana Ysrael, attorney Michael Ysrael and Donna Baker, were present for the unveiling of the wall. Her daughters Elizabeth and Catherine Ysrael were unable to attend but were also recognized during the ceremony, according to the release.

“There is such a profound sense of gratitude throughout our hospital and the (GMH Volunteers Association) membership for the family of Diana Ysrael and their compassionate donation. The Ysrael family stepped up in one of the darkest times for our island and the world. They made a tremendous impact in our COVID pandemic response and we honor their kindness and support to GMH and our patients,” said June Perez, GMHVA board member, who was present at the unveiling.