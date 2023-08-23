A shark species that was previously thought to live only as far south as Taiwan was seen in the waters of Palau, thanks to a deep-sea camera system.

The National Geographic Society’s Exploration Technology Lab provided the deep-sea camera system which captured video for the first time of a Pacific sleeper shark swimming in Palau's waters, the Palau International Coral Reef Center stated in a press release.

The shark was seen east of Babeldaob at 1,288 meters deep during research by the center and National Geographic Society in 2021, PICRC said in the release.

Pacific sleeper sharks (Somniosus pacificus) are large deep-water sharks that live at depths of up to 2,000 meters. Prior to this work, individuals were mainly seen from strandings or due to bycatch. Their range was thought to extend from Taiwan in the south to within the Arctic Circle in the north. This new observation in Palau, coupled with an observation in the Solomon Islands using the same technology, extends their known range about 2,000 nautical miles farther south, the center said in the release.

Recently published in the Journal of Fish Biology, this finding extends the known range of this species well into the west Pacific and should guide future management.

With an increase in deep-sea exploration efforts, as well as the development of cheaper technology that can go to greater depths for longer periods, data on species distributions have increased, which has resulted in many new species observations and range extensions, the research paper states.

Palau National Marine Sanctuary Program manager King Sam said the island nation is conducting a marine spatial planning exercise that would inform future management of the marine sanctuary, and information such as the range extension of the Pacific sleeper shark and other research would contribute to these planning efforts.

“A greater understanding of the range of this species, which is classed as ‘Near Threatened’ according to the (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List, will help guide future conservation action,” stated first author Louw Claassens, former researcher and science officer at PICRC. “These deep-sea camera systems have allowed us to gain a better understanding of what lives in Palau’s deep ocean, which still remains very much a mystery!”

The deep-sea camera system, capable of descending to 6,000 meters, was deployed for a total of three hours in Palau. The individual in Palau’s waters was seen after two hours and 17 minutes, and was in and out of view for the remainder of the time. The shark, later deemed to be an adult male, interacted with the camera and bait canister - bumping into the camera and moving it. The full video can be seen in the Palau Aquarium, the release states.

As well as being an exciting discovery in itself, it also highlights that other, so far unreported animals also probably live in this area of ocean. A previous study reported that Palau’s pelagic fauna is both diverse and rich, with many different species of fishes found at thousands of meters of depth. Continued deep-sea exploration will allow for a better understanding of Palau’s pelagic environment and the animals, such as the Pacific sleeper shark, that inhabit it, the center stated in its release.

National sanctuary

On Jan. 1, 2020, the Palau National Marine Sanctuary went into effect, closing 80% of Palau’s Exclusive Economic Zone to all forms of extractive activities, including all types of fishing. Referred to in Palauan as Euotelel a Klingil a Debel Belau, the PNMS is among the world’s biggest marine protected areas. The remaining 20% of Palau’s EEZ is designated as a Domestic Fishing Zone that will support food security and bring more economic benefits to the people of Palau, according to the sanctuary's website.

"Much of the PNMS is still unexplored, so it's important to share these kinds of discoveries for people to appreciate what kinds of unique species are out there and how we could better manage this space," Sam said.

He said conducting research in the Palau National Marine Sanctuary is expensive because it's offshore, distant and a deep-water environment.

"This requires the center to collaborate with partners and use these types of technologies to reduce costs while increasing our scientific understanding of this area," Sam said.

With the help of researchers, managers and experts in large-scale marine protected areas, the center recently developed a PNMS Science & Monitoring Strategy to guide research projects that would open up more opportunities to conduct more work in the marine sanctuary, Sam said.

The research paper can be found at picrc.org/work/journalarticles.

The researchers thanked the government of Palau for authorization to conduct research in Palau, as well as Oasis Palau for assisting with fieldwork in very rough weather. The lead author received funding from the National Geographic Society Exploration Technology Lab to conduct this research in Palau.