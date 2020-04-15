Department of Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday said "the entire department is deeply saddened by the loss of our first active-duty member to COVID-19."

"Our thoughts are with the family of the USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who lost his battle with the virus. ... We remain committed to protecting our personnel and their families while continuing to assist in defeating this outbreak," Esper stated.

The sailor has not been named and their hometown not disclosed pending notification of family.

The aircraft carrier sailor was rushed into the intensive care unit at Naval Hospital Guam on April 9 after he was found unconscious in one of the isolation facilities on Naval Base Guam. Nearly 600 sailors out of the nearly 5,000 crew on the warship have been afflicted with COVID-19.

When the warship pulled into port on Guam on March 27, several sailors tested positive.

The sailor died of COVID-19-related complications on Monday, the Office of the Navy Chief of Information has confirmed.

The sailor tested positive on March 30 and was removed from the ship and placed in an isolation house on Naval Base Guam. He received medical checks twice daily from Navy medical teams.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on April 9, the sailor was found unresponsive during a daily medical check, the Navy stated. CPR was administered by fellow sailors and an onsite medical team.

As of Monday, the Navy had announced that 92% of the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew of nearly 5,000 had been tested for COVID-19.

The aircraft carrier's former commander, Capt. Brett Crozier, had raised concern in a March 30 internal letter to the Navy leadership describing a worsening coronavirus outbreak aboard the warship.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset – our sailors,” Crozier wrote. “The spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating.”

Crozier was relieved of duty but kept his rank and remains in the Navy.

National media reported that Crozier was among the sailors who tested positive for the virus. He's been reported to be in isolation at the Navy base on Guam along with the other sailors who have been afflicted with the respiratory disease.

'A committed and relentless enemy'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero offered her condolences.

"We live in uncertain times, but Guam understands that every bit of freedom we enjoy is paid for by the men and women of the USS Theodore Roosevelt and others like them. Without a single weapon fired, the world is engaged in a costly struggle against a committed and relentless enemy."

"And, while we mourn for everyone we have lost in this fight, we promise their absence will not be in vain. We wish him peace, eternal rest, and the knowledge that his loss touched thousands of people he has never met," said Leon Guerrero.