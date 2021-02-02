Deer hunting licenses extended

Expired fiscal year 2020 deer hunting licenses will be extended to Feb. 28, the Department of Agriculture's Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources announced Monday.

Originally, the expiration date was Jan. 31.

Only those with a current fiscal 2020 hunting license or a fiscal 2021 hunting license will be authorized to hunt. To limit public interactions, fiscal 2021 hunting licenses will be sold by appointment only.

Hunters will not be required to use deer tags. The regulation will be suspended for this season in order to ease the financial obligation of paying for tags.

Hunting is permitted on government of Guam properties as well as private property, with the landowners' written permission.

Social distancing of at least 6 feet, mask-wearing and other COVID-19 safety precautions are required.