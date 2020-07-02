A man accused of attacking a woman and two children known to him last year wants to be released from jail.

Defendant Chriswel Edwin Ludwig appeared via teleconference before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas for a bail hearing Wednesday.

Ludwig asked to be released on a personal recognizance bond. He would stay with family and have no contact with the victims.

However, the judge wants the defense to first find a qualified third-party custodian who will be responsible for ensuring Ludwig follows court conditions.

Another hearing has been scheduled for July 9.

Threw him to the floor

In April 2019, the victim told police a man known to her became mad when he picked up her 2-year-old son and threw him to the floor. The child started crying.

The victim told him to leave and that's when he was accused of kicking her back area, causing her to fall, documents state.

He then allegedly started to break and punch numerous items inside the home.

The suspect also took a wooden shelf and threw it on the floor, hitting the victim's 1-year-old daughter on her head, documents state.

Police conducted an injury check and noted a contusion to the baby girl's forehead.